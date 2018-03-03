DRDO-ITR Chandipur To Recruit For Technician (Diploma) Apprentice Posts

'The period of training will be 12 months commencing from the execution of the Contract of Apprenticeship.'
Vacancy Details
A total of 30 vacancies are open for recruitment in Computer science and engineering/ IT, electronics, electrical, mechanical and civil disciplines.
Comments
Candidates with Diploma in the concerned disciplines are eligible to appear for the interview. Before that candidates must have registered their names at mhrdnats.gov.in, the official web portal for National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS). Applicants should note that those with Diploma but have had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after attaining the essential qualification are not eligible to apply. On the other hand, fresh pass out candidates can apply.
