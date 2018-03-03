DRDO-ITR Chandipur To Recruit For Technician (Diploma) Apprentice Posts Official notification has been released by DRDO for engagement of apprentices at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur. Candidates who wish to join the Technician (Diploma) Apprentice recruitment shall have to appear for the interview at ITR Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha on 28 March 2018.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT DRDO Recruitment 2018 For Apprentices; Know How To Apply New Delhi: Official notification has been released by DRDO for engagement of apprentices at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur. Candidates who wish to join the Technician (Diploma) Apprentice recruitment shall have to appear for the interview at ITR Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha on 28 March 2018. Candidates shall have to appear for the interview between 9 am to 10 am on the scheduled date along with their certificates in support of the eligibility and properly filled application form in the prescribed format. Details of the recruitment are available at the official website drdo.gov.in.



'The period of training will be 12 months commencing from the execution of the Contract of Apprenticeship.'



Vacancy Details

A total of 30 vacancies are open for recruitment in Computer science and engineering/ IT, electronics, electrical, mechanical and civil disciplines.



Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with Diploma in the concerned disciplines are eligible to appear for the interview. Before that candidates must have registered their names at mhrdnats.gov.in, the official web portal for National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS). Applicants should note that those with Diploma but have had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after attaining the essential qualification are not eligible to apply. On the other hand, fresh pass out candidates can apply.



