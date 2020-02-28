DMRC Announces Manager, Assistant Manager Vacancies For Project In Patna

DMRC has announced Manager, Assistant Manager vacancies for project at Patna

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced direct recruitment, deputation, and post-retirement contractual engagement. The recruitment has been announced for DMRC Project at Patna. There are total 12 vacancies for Assistant Manager Post and Manager Post (Electrical branch). The number of vacancies is provisional and subject to increase/decrease.

The age limit for deputation and direct recruitment is 58 years as on January 1, 2020. The age limit for Post-Retirement Contractual Engagement is between 58 years and 61 years as on January 1, 2020.

DMRC Recruitment Advertisement

The applicant must have experience in the field of erection, testing and commissioning including maintenance of 25kV OHE, Traction Sub Station, Electrical General Services, RS, maintenance etc.

The selection methodology for candidates applying on Deputation / Post Retirement Contractual engagement basis will comprise of Personal Interview. The screening methodology for candidates applying on Direct recruitment basis will comprise of Personal Interview and Medical examination.

Interested and eligible candidates should send the completely-filled in application form along with relevant documents through Speed Post. The application should reach Executive Director (HR), DMRC, by March 16, 2020.

Candidates can download the application form from the official DMRC website. The list of candidates shortlisted for screening process will be released on DMRC website in the first week of April and screening test will be held in the third week. The result shall be announced tentatively by the last week of April.

