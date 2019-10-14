Delhi Police Begins Online Application For Head Constable Recruitment

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment: Online application process begins

Delhi Police has begun the application process for Head Constable Recruitment. Eligible candidates can apply online till November 13, 2019. Delhi Police had recently released recruitment advertised for 554 vacancies for Head Constable (Ministerial) in Group C. Out of the total vacancies advertised 372 are for male candidates and 182 are for female candidates.

An applicant must have passed 10+2 from a recognized education board. Knowledge of computer typing either in English or Hindi is mandatory. The required speed in English typing on Computer is 30 words per minute and in Hindi is 25 words per minute.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 25 years. Reserved categories will be given relaxation on upper age limit. Applicants should refer to the recruitment advertisement for details on age limit relaxation.

The application process is online only. The application fee is Rs. 100. SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwD, and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

However, candidates who wish to make the payment through State Bank of India (SBI) challan may make the payment to designated branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 14.11.2019 provided that the challan has been generated by them before 5:00 PM of 13.11.2019.

The selection process will include four stages. The first stage of the selection will be a written examination. The date for the written examination will be announced later. Knowledge of Hindi or English typing is an essential requirement for the Head Constable post.

