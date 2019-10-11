Delhi Police Announces 554 Head Constable Vacancies

Delhi Police Recruitment 2019: 554 vacancies announced for Head Constable post

Delhi Police has advertised 554 vacancies for Head Constable Post. The online application process will begin on October 14, 2019. Out of the total vacancies advertised 372 are for male candidates and 182 are for female candidates. The vacancies announced are Ministerial and are Group 'C' vacancies. The selection process will include four stages out of which two will only be qualifying in nature. The first stage will be a written examination, date for which will be announced later.

The online application process for the recruitment will begin on October 14 and conclude on November 13, 2019. Candidates who would pay the application fee through e-challan at an SBI branch can generate the challan till November 13 and complete fee submission by November 14, 2019.

An applicant must have passed 10+2 from a recognized education board. Knowledge of computer typing either in English or Hindi is mandatory. The required speed in English typing on Computer is 30 words per minute and in Hindi is 25 words per minute.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 25 years. Reserved categories will be given relaxation on upper age limit. Applicants should refer to the recruitment advertisement for details on age limit relaxation.

The selection process will include a Computer-based Test, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE & MT), Typing Test on Computer, and Computer (Formatting) Test. The Computer-based test will carry 100 marks and Typing Test will carry 25 marks. Rest two tests would only be qualifying in nature.

The candidates who are selected for the post will have to undergo Residential Basic Training course at training centre in Delhi for 4 months duration or as prescribed from time to time by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and will have to pass out successfully from the Police Training College/Police Training School as per training Standing Order.

The detail advertisement for recruitment will be published in the Employment News of October 12.

