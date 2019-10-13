Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Registration Begins Soon. Details Here

Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment registration will begin from October 14.

The registration process for recruitment of Head Constables in Delhi Police will begin from October 14. The application forms for the recruitment of 554 vacancies for Head Constable post can be filled through the official website of the Delhi Police, delhipolice.nic.in. Out of the total vacancies advertised 372 are for male candidates and 182 are for female candidates. The vacancies announced are Ministerial and are Group 'C' vacancies. The selection process will include four stages out of which two will only be qualifying in nature. The first stage will be a written examination, date for which will be announced later.

Delhi Police Constable recruitment 2019: How to apply

Applications must be submitted in online mode only at the official website of Delhi Police i.e. delhipolice.nic.in.

"The Delhi Police has devised a simplified format for the online application procedure and candidate must read instructions "HOW TO APPLY" available on the website. The facility of on-line application (including payment of fees through Netbanking, Credit/Debit Card & UPI) will be available from 14.10.2019 to 13.11.2019 (5:00PM)," the official notification published on the Employment News said.

However, candidates who wish to make the payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment to designated branches of SBI within the working hours of bank upto 14.11.2019 provided that the challan has been generated by them before 5:00 PM of 13.11.2019.

The candidates will have to upload clear scanned copies of all the documents in support of their claim for the recruitment.

Candidates are not required to send hard copies of their online application form or any other documents. However, they can retain the hard copy of their online application form for their record.

All women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Disabilities and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee after uploading the caste certificate/discharge book or NOC and PwD certificate in case of persons with disabilities.

"Applications received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection will be entertained," the official Delhi Police recruitment notification said.

The online application process will conclude on November 13, 2019.

Candidates who would pay the application fee through e-challan at an SBI branch can generate the challan till November 13 and complete fee submission by November 14, 2019.

An applicant must have passed 10+2 from a recognized education board. Knowledge of computer typing either in English or Hindi is mandatory. The required speed in English typing on Computer is 30 words per minute and in Hindi is 25 words per minute.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 25 years. Reserved categories will be given relaxation on upper age limit. Applicants should refer to the recruitment advertisement for details on age limit relaxation.

The selection process will include a Computer-based Test, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE & MT), Typing Test on Computer, and Computer (Formatting) Test. The Computer-based test will carry 100 marks and Typing Test will carry 25 marks. Rest two tests would only be qualifying in nature.

The candidates who are selected for the post will have to undergo Residential Basic Training course at training centre in Delhi for 4 months duration or as prescribed from time to time by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and will have to pass out successfully from the Police Training College/Police Training School as per training Standing Order.

The detail advertisement for recruitment will be published in the Employment News of October 12.

