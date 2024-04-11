Man Arrested For Duping People On Pretext Of Providing Jobs In Delhi: Cops

Police found that the accused was involved in two other cases of cheating. (Representational)

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in banks in southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Vishal Ahuja, who was arrested on Wednesday, is a diploma holder and had previously worked in KFC and Pizza Hut but had to leave his job due to an accident last year, a police officer said.

"After recovering, he was looking for jobs and was cheated by some fraudster," the officer said.

He allegedly used the same modus operandi to cheat others, they added.

Ahuja, a resident of Uttam Nagar, bought a package of WorkIndia Job Portal to publish false advertisements of banking assistant and data entry operator job opportunities, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

"When the interested job-seekers approached him on WhatsApp, he would dupe them on the pretext of verification fee, demo fee, interview fee, etc", the DCP said.

Ahuja would also send false offer letters, appointment letters and confirmation letters from HDFC Bank after changing the names of the candidates using online PDF editors, he said.

He allegedly posed as a human resource employee of a bank, he opened bank accounts of the victims after taking their KYC documents and biometrics. He then used those accounts to cheat others, Meena said.

The matter came to light when one of the victims, Sagar Ranga filed a complaint after he was duped of Rs 6,800 by Ahuja who posed as an employee of the HDFC bank and promised a job offer for his wife, an officer said.

During the investigation, the police found that Ahuja was involved in two other cases of cheating, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)