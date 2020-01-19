Delhi Government Announces Forestry Staff Recruitment

Delhi Government has announced recruitment of Forestry Staff

The Department of Forests and Wildlife, Government of NCT of Delhi, has announced recruitment of Forest Rangers, Forest Guards, and Wildlife Guard/ Game Watcher. The number of vacancies announced for Forest Ranger post is 4. For Forest Guard post, the number of vacancies is 211, and for Wildlife Guard, the number of vacancies is 11.

The online registration of applicants will conclude at midnight on February 13, 2020. The computer-based test for selection of candidates will be held either on March 12 or on March 13, 2020.

For the post of Forest ranger, the applicant should have a Bachelor's degree in Science or Engineering from a recognized institute or University. For the post of Forest Guard, an applicant needs to have passed class 12 examination and for Wildlife Guard/ Game Watcher post, the applicant should have passed class 10 exam from a recognized board.

The upper age limit for Forest Ranger post is 30 years. For the other two posts, the upper age limit is 27 years. Applicants can check the relaxation on upper age limit from the recruitment advertisement.

Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment on the official website for Delhi Government's Forest Department, 'forest.delhigovt.nic.in'. Application fee is Rs. 100 for all the advertised posts. Female candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe are exempted from paying application fee.

