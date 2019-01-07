CBSE To Provide Calculation Sheet, OMR Copy Of Central Teacher Eligibility Test

CTET Result, Calculation Sheet, OMR Copy, Final Answer Key

"The Calculation sheet with copy of the OMR sheet will be provided to the candidate by speed post," said the Central Board of Secondary Education on the Central Teacher Eligibility Test on Monday. "It shall not be provided to any institution or school for display, commercial purpose or to print media," it added further. The CBSE, CTET organisor, will provide the calculation sheet and OMR copy to the candidates on their request. Candidates who wish to take these documents need to pay Rs 500 to the Board.

For CTET 2018, candidates should send their request for the said documents along with the fees on or before February 7. The fees may be paid to the Board through bank draft in favour of Secretary, CBSE payable at Delhi/ New Delhi issued by any scheduled bank.

The Board has also released the final answer keys of the exam.

CBSE declared the CTET result on January 4. 17% of the total candidates who took the exam have qualified in primary school category. The pass percentage for middle school category is 15%.

More than 16 lakh candidates took the exam on December 9 at 2144 centres in 92 cities nationwide.

