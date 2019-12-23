CTET Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Till December 25

CTET Answer key @ctet.nic.in, Download now

CTET answer keys are out. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was held on December 8. More than 24 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam at 3,000 centres across the country. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the exam for selection of teachers for class 1 to 8. The board has released the answer key and the OMR response sheet of the candidates. Candidates can raise objections to the answer key till December 25.

CTET Answer Key

"Candidates can also seek a photocopy of their OMR Sheet of CTET along with calculation sheet by paying fee of Rs.500/- per OMR, by way of Demand Draft in favour of Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education drawn on any Nationalized Bank and payable at Delhi," says the official CTET notification. The fee would be refunded to candidates if the objections raised by them are found to be correct.

The CTET results are expected in the third week of January. The results will be released based on the final answer key prepared by the experts after looking at the objections raised by the candidates on the provisional answer key.

CTET results would be available at the official website ctet.nic.in.

