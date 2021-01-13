CTET Admit Card Released, Exam On January 31

CTET admit card has been released. The exam will be held on January 31

The CTET admit cards have been released. The exam will be held on January 31. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 135 cities in the country.

CTET Admit Card

To maintain social distancing among candidates, the Board has increased the number of exam cities. The new exam cities are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/ Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

"Every effort will be made to accommodate candidates in the cities opted by them but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by them," CBSE had said.

CTET is held twice a year, in July and in December. The notification for the December edition exam is usually released in August-September.

The exam is held for the selection of teachers for teaching from class 1 to class 8.