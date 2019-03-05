CTET 2019 Online Application Ends Today, Pay Your Fees Till March 8

CTET 2019 online application ends today @ ctet.nic.in, pay your fees till march 8

The CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education will close the window for the CTET 2019 application today. The Board will conduct the 12th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 7, 2019 (Sunday). The CTET online registration process will be conducted till March 5 on the official website of the exam. The CTET 2019 July edition registration can be done on the website, ctet.nic.in. The aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from above mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying. The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website www.ctet.nic.in.

The CTET test will be conducted in twenty languages in 97 cities all over the country and the main paper will be bilingual; English and Hindi. The detailed CTET Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates is available on CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in.

The online application process started from February 5, 2019.

The last date for submitting online application is March 5, 2019 and fee can be paid upto March 8, 2019 till 3.30.p.m.

CTET 2019: How to apply

Follow these steps to apply for CTET 2019 July edition:

Step One : Log on to CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in.

Step Two : Go to the link "Apply Online" and open the same.

Step Three : Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No.

Step Four : Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature

Step Five : Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card

Step Six : Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.

