Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Registration Ends Today

CTET 2019 Exam In July: Know How To Apply

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on July 7 and online application submission will end today. Candidates can apply for the CTET 2019 till 5 pm today. However the last date for payment of fee is March 15 till 3.30 pm. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the exam conducting body, will allow one chance to candidates to rectify errors in their application, if there's any. The online correction window will open from March 25 till April 1.

CBSE will announce the CTET result within 6 weeks from the date of exam.

In the last CTET held in December more than 18 lakh candidates had appeared. A total of 1,78,273 candidates qualified in the primary classes category which is only 17% of the total number of candidates who appeared in this category. 10,73,545 candidates had appeared in the Primary category.

The eligibility test determines a candidate's eligibility for appointment as teachers to primary and upper primary classes. CTET is conducted on national level and its scores are accepted for shortlisting candidates for recruitment exams.

