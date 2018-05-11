CSIR UGC NET December 2017 Result Declared @ Csirhrdg.res.in: Check Now Joint UGC CSIR NET December 2017 results have been released on the official website of the exam, csirhrdg.res.in.

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2017 Result: Joint UGC CSIR NET December 2017 results have been released on the official website of the exam. Candidates who have appeared for the CSIR NET or CSIR UGC NET 2017 exam may check their results on the official website or after clicking the website link given in this article. According to CSIR, the Fellowship will be effective from July 1, 2018. Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) s Human Resource Development Group (HRDG) has released the CSIR UGC NET December results on the official website, csirhrdg.res.in.



The JOINT CSIR-UGC test for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for lecturership (NET) was held on December 17, 2017.

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2017 Result: How to Check

Go to the official website of

On next page open, check for your registration number



The candidates whose roll numbers are listed in the results have qualified in the test for JRF-NET. These candidates are also eligible for lecturership-NET subject to their fulfilling criteria for lectureship as laid down by UGC , said the results notification from CSIR.









