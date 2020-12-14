CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar Invites Job Applications For Technician Post

IMMT Bhubaneswar will recruit 14 technicians. Registration begins on December 21

The Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Bhubaneswar will recruit 14 technicians and the registration process for this will begin on December 21. The minimum educational qualification required for this post is Class 10 pass. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 55% marks and have studied Science subjects. Applicants should also have ITI certificate in electronics, mechanic, machinist, fitter, instrument mechanic, welder, carpentry, electrician, information communication technology maintenance system, refrigeration and air-conditioning mechanic, computer operation and programming assistant, the IMMT has said.

Official Website

Application forms will be available on the official website of the IMMT from December 21. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms by January 22.

The indicative job advertisement has been released in the weekly edition of the Employment News.

The maximum age limit for this post, as mentioned in the job notice, is 28 years as on January 22, 2021.

The total emolument for this post is Rs 27936.

IMMT or formerly the Regional Research Laboratory is situated in Bhubaneswar under the aegis of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The institute has expertise in conducting basic research and technology-oriented programs in a wide range of subjects to address the research and development problems of mining, mineral and metals industries and ensure their sustainable development.

Click here for more Jobs News