Bihar Constable, Home Guard Recruitment Exams Postponed

CSBC Bihar postpones exams scheduled in October 14, 18.

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar has postponed the recruitment exams which were scheduled on October 14 and 18 as exam centres are not available due to the upcoming election in Bihar, the Board has said today in a notification which is available on its website.

The exams were scheduled for selection of Constables and Home Guards.

New dates of the exam will be intimated to the candidates later, the Board has said.

Through these exams, the CSBC will select candidates for filling 1722 posts of Constable and 551 posts of Home Guards.

For the Constable exam, the CSBC has asked candidates to keep the admit cards as these will be required to appear for the exam when the new schedule is decided.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to maintain social distancing to contain the spread of the infection, the Board has asked candidates to maintain social distance at the exam centre and wear mask to the exam.

In order to acquaint candidates with the exam pattern, CSBC has also released a specimen copy of the answer sheet which will be based on optical mark recognition (OMR). It has asked candidates to practice filling the OMR sheet so that they do not miss filling out relevant fields in the answer sheet on the exam day.

