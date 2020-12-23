Bihar Central Selection Board Of Constable Schedules Exams For Various Posts

CSBC Bihar will conduct exams in January-February. Details here

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has announced the dates of the physical efficiency test which it will hold for Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable post and the written exam which it will conduct for selection of Sepoys for Bihar Home Guards. The Board has intimated candidates about the exam date, date of releasing the admit cards and other details through notifications which is available on its official website.

The physical efficiency test for the Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable selection will be held from February 2 to 3. The admit cards will be released on January 28.

The written exam for selection of Sepoys in Bihar Home Guards will be held on January 24. The admit cards for this exam will be released on January 2, 2021. Candidates who are unable to download the admit card can get the duplicate copy from the Board office on January 21 and 22 from 10 am to 5 pm.

The CSBC will conduct a written exam for the selection of Driver Constables on January 3, 2021. The admit cards have been released. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download the admit card from the website. This exam was earlier scheduled on October 14; however, it was postponed later. Candidates who had already downloaded the admit cards can use the same for the exam, the CSBC has said.

