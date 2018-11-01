Bihar Constable, Fireman Written Exam Admit Card Released; Website Down

CSBC Bihar has released the admit cards for Bihar Police Constable and Bihar Fireman written exam. The website is not responding right now and candidates are advised to check the site again after some time. The Bihar Police Constable and Fireman Written exam is scheduled for November 25 and December 2, 2018. The exam will be conducted on November 25 in two sessions and on December 2 in one session.

Bihar Police Constable, Fireman Exam Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official CSBC website: www.csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Download e-admit card link'. It's the third link on the home page.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and download your e-admit card.

In case, the photograph is not clear on the admit card, candidate should carry a declaration in this regard along with two photographs which should be same as the one uploaded at the time of application.

In case, a candidate is not able to download their e-admit cards, they can collect the same on November 22 and November 23 between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm from the CSBC (Constable Selection) Office, Harding Road, Patna.

In case of any error on the admit card, candidates should contact the board immediately on 06115-234995, 234996 or 0612 2233711.

