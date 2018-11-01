CSBC To Release Bihar Constable, Fireman Written Exam Admit Card Today

CSBC, Bihar will release the admit cards for Bihar Constable and Fireman recruitment written exam today. The admit cards will be released on the CSBC official website after 2:00 pm. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment shall be able to download their admit cards by using their registration credentials. The recruitment is being held for 9900 Constable posts with Bihar police and 1965 Fireman posts with Bihar Fire Services.

CSBC, Bihar had recently released the exam schedule for the written examination for Bihar Constable and Fireman recruitment. The exam will be conducted on November 25 in two sessions and on December 2 in one session.

Candidates are advised to report to the exam centre on time and carry a photo identity proof along with their admit card.

The written examination is only the first stage of the selection process. The difficulty-level of the written exam will be of intermediate (10+2) level. The exam will be of 2 hours duration and will have 100 objective questions.

The Bihar Constable and Fireman written examination will be an OMR-based test. The syllabus for the exam is available on the official website.

Only those candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for the second stage of selection process which is Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

