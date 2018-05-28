9900 Constable Vacancies In Bihar Police, 1965 Fireman Vacancies In Bihar Fire Services

Eligibility Criteria
The applicant must have qualified intermediate/higher secondary or Maulavi exam from Bihar Madarssa Board or Shashtri (with English)/ Acharya (without English) exam from Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board.
The lower age limit is 18 years. For general category, men and women, upper age limit is 25 years. For backward classes, upper age limit for men is 27 years and for women is 28 years. For SC, ST candidates, the upper age limit is 30 years.
Note: The applicant's age will be determined as on January 1, 2018.
Application Process
The application process has begun on the official CSBC website. The detailed instruction on online application is available on www.csbc.bih.nic.in. The application fee for general, backward classes, and other backward classes is Rs. 450. The application fee for SC and ST candidates is Rs. 112.
