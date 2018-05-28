9900 Constable Vacancies In Bihar Police, 1965 Fireman Vacancies In Bihar Fire Services The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar, has advertised recruitment for vacancies in Bihar Police and Bihar Fire Services.

Share EMAIL PRINT Recruitment For 9900 Constables In Bihar Police, 1965 Fireman Vacancies In Bihar Fire Services New Delhi: The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar, has advertised recruitment for vacancies in Bihar Police and Bihar Fire Services. There are total 9900 Constables vacancies in Bihar Police and 1965 Fireman vacancies for Bihar Fire Services available. The online application process begins today and will end on June 30, 2018. For selection, candidates would have to first appear for a written test. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for physical efficiency test.



Eligibility Criteria



The applicant must have qualified intermediate/higher secondary or Maulavi exam from Bihar Madarssa Board or Shashtri (with English)/ Acharya (without English) exam from Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board.



The lower age limit is 18 years. For general category, men and women, upper age limit is 25 years. For backward classes, upper age limit for men is 27 years and for women is 28 years. For SC, ST candidates, the upper age limit is 30 years.



Note: The applicant's age will be determined as on January 1, 2018.



Application Process



The application process has begun on the official CSBC website. The detailed instruction on online application is available on www.csbc.bih.nic.in. The application fee for general, backward classes, and other backward classes is Rs. 450. The application fee for SC and ST candidates is Rs. 112.



