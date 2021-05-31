CGL 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Recommends 69 Candidates As Inspectors In India Post

SSC CGL 2018 has recommended 69 candidates for Inspector post in 17 postal circles

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recommended a total of 69 candidates for appointment as Inspectors in the Department of Posts on the basis of CGL 2018. Candidates will be allocated to one of the 17 postal circles. They have been asked to give the preference of postal circle by June 15.

"On the basis of the results of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE), 2018, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recommended 69 candidates for appointment as Inspector Posts in Department of Posts," India Post has said.

"Candidates will be allocated to one of the 17 Postal Circles for appointment as Inspector of Posts, which had reported the vacancy. Thereafter, the concerned Postal Circle will take further action leading to the appointment of the recommended candidates," it has added.

On submission of postal circle preference it has said, "the duly filled-in option form (Annexure-II) must be sent to this office by e-mail at sospb2dakbhawan@gmail.com and through Speed Post latest by 1700 hrs on 15.06.2021, failing which it would be presumed that the candidate has no preference for Postal Circle and he/she will be allocated to a Postal Circle as per criteria for allocation."

Click here for more Jobs News