UGC NET In July This Year, CBSE Yet To Release Detailed Notification 'CBSE will conduct the next UGC-NET for Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor on 8 July 2018,' reads the update.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Online registration for the exam will begin on 6 March 2018. New Delhi: Official notification for UGC NET 2018, which was supposed to be released on 1 February 2018 has not been out yet. NET aspirants have been waiting for the official notification to get more information on the changed exam pattern. According to CBSE, this year the exam will comprise of two papers. This year, the age limit for JRF candidates has also been increased. Online registration for the exam will begin on 6 March 2018. CBSE UGC NET will be held on 8 July 2018.



Last year, the exam was held in November instead of July. Confusion arose last year, when CBSE claimed of being overburdened with conducting too many entrance exams like NEET and JEE Main and approached the HRD Ministry expressing its inability to conduct the UGC NET. CBSE conducts major entrance examinations related to higher education apart from annual class 10 and class 12 board exams. CBSE board exams will begin on 5 March.



With the exam scheduled in July, candidates can expect it to be held twice this year.



NET hit headlines last week, when UGC made it compulsory for Maulana Azad Fellowship (MANF). UGC will now select minority candidates for Maulana Azad National Fellowship 'on the basis of merit in National Eligibility Test (NET) of UGC conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and CSIR.' The revised guidelines of the Fellowship make NET mandatory for the candidates. 'Prior clearance of CBSE-NET/ CSIR-NET examination will be a prerequisite for award of Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students for M.Phil/ Ph.D,' further clarifies the official update released in this regard.



