UGC NET In July This Year, CBSE Yet To Release Detailed Notification

Last year, the exam was held in November instead of July. Confusion arose last year, when CBSE claimed of being overburdened with conducting too many entrance exams like NEET and JEE Main and approached the HRD Ministry expressing its inability to conduct the UGC NET. CBSE conducts major entrance examinations related to higher education apart from annual class 10 and class 12 board exams. CBSE board exams will begin on 5 March.
NET hit headlines last week, when UGC made it compulsory for Maulana Azad Fellowship (MANF). UGC will now select minority candidates for Maulana Azad National Fellowship 'on the basis of merit in National Eligibility Test (NET) of UGC conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and CSIR.' The revised guidelines of the Fellowship make NET mandatory for the candidates. 'Prior clearance of CBSE-NET/ CSIR-NET examination will be a prerequisite for award of Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students for M.Phil/ Ph.D,' further clarifies the official update released in this regard.