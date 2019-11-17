CBSE Invites Application For Recruitment To Administrative Posts

Candidates can submit their application latest by December 16.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications for recruitment to various group 'A' and group 'C' posts. The Board would select candidates on the basis of All India Competitive Exam. A total of 357 vacancies have been announced by the Board in Assistant Secretary, Analyst, Junior Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant and Junior Accountant posts.

Candidates can submit their application latest by December 16.

The application fee for candidates belonging to general category is Rs 1500 and Rs 800 for Group A and Group B/C posts, respectively. There is no application fee for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex Servicemen categories. Female applicants and the regular employees of CBSE who wish to apply for the jobs are also exempted from paying the application fees.

Selection to group 'A' posts will be through written or computer based test and interview. Selection to other posts will be through written exam or computer based test and / or skill test.

Meanwhile, the Board would conduct annual exams at secondary and higher secondary level from mid-February. The exam time table can be expected in December. This is the second consecutive year, the Board is conducting class 10, 12 annual exams in February instead of March.

