CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live: Class 12 Economics Paper Today, Check Guidelines

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Economics paper today from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Students are advised to reach their examination centres well before the commencement of the exam, as entry will not be permitted after 10 am. Question papers will be distributed at 10:15 am, and the examination will conclude as per the allotted duration. However, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates will be given the prescribed additional time.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Key Guidelines

Students are required to carry their CBSE admit cards along with their school ID cards. The admit card contains essential details, including exam timings, subject names, and the designated examination centre.

Special Instructions For Students

Entry restrictions: No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre after 10 am. Students must arrive well in advance.

Dress code and identification: Regular students must wear their school uniform, while private candidates must wear light and simple clothes as prescribed by CBSE.

Prohibited items: Mobile phones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

Adherence to rules: Students must carefully read and follow the instructions on the admit card and review the updated rules on unfair practices mentioned in the CBSE circular.

Social media guidelines: Students are advised not to spread rumours or share exam-related material on platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, and X.

With the Class 10 examinations now over, students, parents, and schools are awaiting the announcement of the results. Although the board has not confirmed an official result date yet, past trends suggest that CBSE usually declares the results in mid-May. Last year, the board announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 13.

On-Screen Marking Introduced for Class 12

CBSE has introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 answer sheets. Under this system, answer scripts are scanned and evaluated digitally, which is expected to make the evaluation process faster and more accurate.

The board expects the evaluation process to be completed in nine days, compared to 12 days earlier. Teachers will be able to evaluate answer sheets from their schools using secure login credentials. CBSE has also advised students to write clearly, as legible handwriting will help ensure accurate evaluation. The new system is also expected to reduce the need for post-result verification