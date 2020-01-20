CBSE Recruitment Exam Admit Card Released. Direct Link Here

CBSE recruitment 2020: The CBSE admit card has been released online at cbse.nic.in.

CBSE admit card 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE admit card for various recruitment announced by the national education board. The CBSE admit card has been released online at cbse.nic.in. The online application forms for the recruitment to various group 'A', group 'B' and group 'C' posts in CBSE were allowed to submit till December 23, 2019. Candidates will be able to download their CBSE admit card from the official link by keying in their user ID and password made during the registration.

CBSE recruitment exam admit card

The Board would select candidates on the basis of All India Competitive exam.

The Board had earlier announced a total of 357 vacancies in Assistant Secretary, Analyst, Junior Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant and Junior Accountant posts in November.

Selection to group 'A' posts will be through written or computer based test and interview. Selection to other posts will be through written exam or computer based test and / or skill test.

Meanwhile, the Board would conduct annual exams at secondary and higher secondary level from mid-February. The exam time table has been released yesterday and the exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 30.

This is the second consecutive year, the Board is conducting class 10, 12 annual exams in February instead of March.

Click here for more Jobs News