CBSE Recruitment Application Date Extended For 357 Posts. Details Here

CBSE recruitment 2019: The application forms can be filled at cbse.nic.in till December 23

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the application deadline for various recruitment announced by the national education board. The application forms for the recruitment to various group 'A', group 'B' and group 'C' posts in CBSE can now be submitted till December 23, 2019. The Board would select candidates on the basis of All India Competitive exam. The application forms for the CBSE recruitment can be filled at cbse.nic.in.

The Board had announced a total of 357 vacancies in Assistant Secretary, Analyst, Junior Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant and Junior Accountant posts in November.

The application fee for candidates belonging to general category is Rs 1500 and Rs 800 for Group A and Group B/C posts, respectively. There is no application fee for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex Servicemen categories. Female applicants and the regular employees of CBSE who wish to apply for the jobs are also exempted from paying the application fees.

Selection to group 'A' posts will be through written or computer based test and interview. Selection to other posts will be through written exam or computer based test and / or skill test.

After registration at the link provided on the homepage, candidate has to login and complete other details in application form like personal details, qualification details, and declaration etc.

Candidate applying for Group-A posts will have to fill 3 choices of centre cities.

Candidate applying for Group-B and C posts will have to fill 5 choices of centre cities according an official notification.

Instructions regarding scanning of photograph, signature and certificates have been provided on the CBSE portal.

Meanwhile, the Board would conduct annual exams at secondary and higher secondary level from mid-February. The exam time table has been released yesterday and the exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 30.

This is the second consecutive year, the Board is conducting class 10, 12 annual exams in February instead of March.

