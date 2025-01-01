CBSE Inviting Applications For The Post Of Superintendent And Junior Assistant, Check Details To Apply

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited online applications for direct recruitment on All India Competitive Examination basis for various posts including Superintendent Pay (Level-6) and Junior Assistant Pay (Level-2). Candidates from general category with the maximum age group of 30 years are eligible for the post of Superintendent, while candidates with the maximum age limit of 27 years are eligible to apply for the post of Junior Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the CBSE for detailed information. The registrations for the recruitment post will begin from January 1 and continue till January 31, 2025.



Applications will be accepted only by online registrations. Applications received by post/by hand/by mail etc will not be accepted and will be rejected.

Candidates having a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or equivalent, with working knowledge of Computer/Computer Applications such as Windows, MS-Office, handling of large database, Internet can apply for the post of Superintendent. Applicants will be recruited based on MCQ preliminary screening examination and descriptive written main exam.

Candidates will be selected for the post of Junior Assistant based on Class 12 or equivalent qualification from a recognised board or university. They must have a typing speed of 35 w.p.m in English or 30 w.p.m in Hindi on Computer.



The selected candidates will be posted in any of the offices of the Board i.e. Regional Offices, Centre of Excellence/ ACCPD Rai Bareilly. Presently, the Regional Offices are located at Ajmer, Allahabad, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Delhi, Dubai, Guwahati, Noida, Patna, Panchkula, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada and ACCPD Raebareli.



