CBSE Announces Dates For Tier-2, Typing Test For Superintendent, Junior Assistant Posts

CBSE Recruitment 2025: As per the latest update, the Tier-2 examination for the post of Superintendent will be conducted on July 5, 2025, in Delhi.

CBSE Recruitment 2025: The CBSE will issue the admit cards two days prior to the examination.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for the Tier-2 examination for the post of Superintendent and the Skill (Typing) Test for Junior Assistant posts. This announcement is in reference to the recruitment notification dated December 31, 2024.

As per the latest update, the Tier-2 examination for the post of Superintendent will be conducted on July 5, 2025, in Delhi. Additionally, candidates shortlisted for the Skill (Typing) Test for the post of Junior Assistant will undergo the test between July 3 and July 5, 2025, also in Delhi. The specific date of the typing test will be made available in the candidate's application login soon.

The CBSE will issue the admit cards - containing details of the exam date, time, and centre - two days prior to the examination.

Candidates who appeared for the Tier-1 exam held on April 20, 2025, from locations outside Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, will be reimbursed for to-and-fro Sleeper Class (Non-AC) train fare. To claim the reimbursement, they must submit a copy of their train tickets and a cancelled cheque of their bank account during the Tier-2 or Typing Test. The eligible amount will be transferred directly to their bank account.

For further details and updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in.

