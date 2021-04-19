Candidates Can Appear For Exams In Lockdown Using Admit Card: Delhi Government

The Delhi government has announced total curfew from 10 pm tonight till 5 am on April 26.

The Delhi government has announced a total curfew from 10 pm tonight till 5 am of April 26. Candidates who have exams scheduled between April 20 to 26 will be allowed to travel using their exam admit cards, the Delhi government has said.

"Persons or students shall be allowed to appear in examination on production of valid admit card. The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel on production of valid identity card," the Delhi government has said in its official order.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the biggest jump in its daily Covid tally with 25,462 fresh cases and a positivity rate of nearly 30 per cent, which means almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out positive.

During the weekend curfew, the government had relaxed the need for curfew pass for candidates appearing for exams.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had directed that "any person/student shall be allowed for movement during the curfew to appear in examination on production of valid admit card". "The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall also be allowed to travel on production of valid identity card," the order read.

