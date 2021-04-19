Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020 Interview Postponed

UPSC has said IES, ISS exam 2020 interviews have been postponed.

Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020 interviews, scheduled from April 20 to April 23 have been postponed, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified.

"Personality Tests-Interviews of the IES-ISS Exam, 2020 (scheduled from 20th-23rd April, 2021) are deferred till further notice. New dates will be announced in due course of time," the UPSC said.

A total of 31 candidates will appear for the interview for Indian Economic Service and a total of 131 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview for Indian Statistical Service.

The exams is held for recruitment to Junior Time Scale of the Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service.

The Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service exam 2021 will be held on July 16. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can fill and submit the forms on or before April 27. After the registration is over, the Commission will give candidates a chance to withdraw their application forms in case they do not wish to appear for the exam.

