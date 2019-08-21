Bihar Technical Services Commission Extends Application Date For Staff Nurse, Tutor Recruitment

BTSC has extended last date to apply for Staff Nurse, Tutor jobs

Bihar Technical Services Commission (BTSC) has extended the last date to apply for Staff Nurse and Tutor recruitment. The last date has been extended by a month. Now instead of August 26, eligible candidates can complete the application forms till September 29, 2019. In July, the Commission had announced more than 9000 vacancies - 9130 vacancies for Staff Nurse Grade A post and 169 vacancies for Tutor post.

Eligible candidates can apply online through official website, http://pariksha.nic.in. The application fee is Rs. 200 for unreserved category candidates, OBC, and EWS category candidates and all category candidates from outside Bihar. The application fee for reserved category candidates from Bihar is Rs. 50.

The Commission has also made corrections in the age limit criteria. The age limit for the post will be calculated as on August 1, 2018 and not August 1, 2015.

The Commission has also clarified that all such candidates, who became eligible for recruitment as Staff Nurse Grade A in the years succeeding the last published recruitment advertisement in 2014, will be given a relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit.

The Commission will not hold any recruitment examination and the selection for these posts will purely be on the basis of merit in criteria such as qualifying degree and work experience. Candidates can check detailed selection criteria for both the posts in the recruitment advertisement.

