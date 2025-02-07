Bihar Technical Service Commission Invites Applications For Multiple Posts, Check Details

BTSC Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) is currently accepting applications for the Bihar Keet Sangrahkarta (Insect Collector) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the Commission's official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in. The application window opened on February 5 and will close on March 5, 2025.

Vacancy Details and Eligibility

The recruitment drive aims to fill 53 vacancies for Insect Collector posts. Candidates must have completed 10+2 (Intermediate) with Science from a recognised board. The age limit is 18 to 37 years for male candidates and 18 to 40 years for female candidates. Age relaxation will be applicable as per BTSC rules.

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 600

SC/ST/PH: Rs 150

The fee can be paid online via Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking.

Selection Process And Exam Pattern

Candidates will be selected based on a Computer-Based Test (CBT), which will be conducted in multiple shifts with a normalisation process for result calculation.

Exam Duration: 2 hours

Total Questions: 100 (Multiple Choice Questions)

Total Marks: 100

Subject Focus: Intermediate-level Science, including 50 questions from Biology

Negative Marking: 0.25 marks deducted for each incorrect answer

The qualifying marks for different categories are:

General: 40%

OBC: 36.5%

EBC: 34%

SC/ST/Women/PH: 32%

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs 5,200 - Rs 20,200 with a Grade Pay of Rs 1,800.



BTSC Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit Bihar Technical Service Commission's official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on the Insect Collector recruitment link

Complete the registration and fill out the application form

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification on the BTSC website.