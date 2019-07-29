Bihar Technical Services Commission Announces More Than 9000 Staff Nurse, Tutor Vacancy

Bihar Technical Services Commission has announced more than 9000 vacancies

Bihar Technical Services Commission (BSTC) has invited application from eligible candidates for Staff Nurse, and Tutor post. A total of 9130 vacancies are available for Staff Nurse Grade A post and 169 vacancies are available for Tutor post. Eligible candidates can apply online. The last date to apply online is August 26, 2019. The selection will be done purely on merit basis and no selection process will be conducted.

Eligibility Criteria

For Staff Nurse: Candidates must have passed General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and registered with Bihar Council.

For Tutor: Candidate must have passed M.Sc./B.Sc. Nursing/Diploma in Nursing with 2 years' experience in related field.

The minimum age requirement for both the posts is 21 years and maximum age permissible is 37 years for male candidates in unreserved category and 40 years for female candidates in unreserved category.

Candidates should refer to the official recruitment notice for information on relaxation in upper age limit.

Selection Process

The merit list for selection will be prepared on the basis of marks in the qualifying degree and relevant work experience.

Application Process

Eligible candidates can apply online through official website, http://pariksha.nic.in. The application fee is Rs. 200 for unreserved category candidates, OBC, and EWS category candidates and all category candidates from outside Bihar. The application fee for reserved category candidates from Bihar is Rs. 50.

