BSEB Releases Bihar TET 2017 Revised Answer Key

Revised answer keys have been released for Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) 2017, commonly known as Bihar TET. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the answer key at the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Online application process for the exam was held in April. The Bihar TET was held on June 11 and application forms were received online till April 25. The online registration for Bihar TET began on April 6. The Bihar School Examination Board had made all the information, such as eligibility criteria, instructions to fill online application forms available at the Bihar TET web portal www.bsebonline.net.Bihar TET result was declared in September 2017. Replicating the dismal performance of 10th and 12th board exams, only 18 per cent of the candidates who appeared for BTET qualified the exam. As per reports, almost 2.43 lakh candidates had applied for the BTET exam. Close to 11 thousand candidates have been declared invalid in the exam. Almost 50,950 candidates had appeared for paper one which is conducted for class 1 to 5 and more than 1 lakh candidates had appeared for paper two which is conducted for class 6 to 8.The cut off for unreserved categories was 60 per cent and for candidates belonging to SC or ST category the cut off was 50 per cent. For candidates in BC1 and BC2 categories, the cut off was 55 per cent.