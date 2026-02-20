JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2026: Paper 2 Answer Key, Response Sheet Out, Download Link Here

JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for B.Arch/B.Planning (paper 2) examination held on January 29, 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys along with response sheet through the login window on the official website of the agency: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who find any answer to be incorrect can raise objections against it until 11:50 pm today, February 20, 2026.

How To Download And Raise Objections Against Answer Key?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on "Answer Key Challenge For JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1" under the "Candidate Activity" board on the homepage. Enter your application number and password. The answer key will be shown on the screen. You may raise objections against it through the same login window.

Download Link - "JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Answer Key Challenge, Download Link 2026"

JEE Main Session 1 Exam: After Result Process

Students who clear the JEE Main Session 1 examination will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced examination. The top scorers in the JEE Advanced examination will then become eligible for admission into IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other institutes through a several-round counselling process.

Will There Be Re-Evaluation or Re-Checking?

Candidates must note that there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of their scores, and no correspondence regarding the same will be entertained, the NTA has said. Those who were found using Unfair Means Practices (UMP) during the examination will not have their results issued.