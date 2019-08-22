BPSSC Begins Online Application Process For 2,446 Vacant Posts With Bihar Police

BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Online application begins for more than 2000 posts

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has begun the online application process for vacant Sub-Inspector, Sergeant, and Assistant Superintendent Jail. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official BPSSC website. The last date to apply for this recruitment is September 25, 2019.

The Commission has advertised 2,446 vacancies. Post-wise vacancy advertised is given below:

Police Sub Inspector: 2066

Sergeant: 215

Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment): 125

Assistant Superintendent Jail (ex-servicemen): 42

In order to apply online, candidates first need to register and pay application fee. The application fee is Rs. 700 for General, EBC and BC category candidates and Rs. 400 for SC and ST category candidates.

A registration id will be generated after paying the application fee. Candidates can login to their profile using their registration id.

BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Registration Link

To complete the application form, candidates would need to provide their personal details, education qualification, contact details, and upload their photograph and signature. The file size of photograph and signature should not be more than 25KB.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and refer to instructions provided on the website to complete the application process correctly.

The selection process for these posts will involve a preliminary written exam, followed by a main exam which will further be followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The preliminary examination will have one paper. There will be 100 questions carrying 2 marks each. The questions will be from topics of general knowledge and current affairs.

The main examination will have two papers. Paper one will have 100 questions from general Hindi. The paper would be of 2 hours duration. Each question will carry two marks.

Paper two in the main exam will have questions from general studies, general science, public administration, Indian history, Indian geography, Mathematics and Mental ability. Second paper will also have 100 questions carrying 2 marks each, and the duration will be 2 hours. 0.2 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

