10 Candidates Disqualified In Bihar Police Exam For Uploading Exam Content On Social Media

The Bihar SI exam result has been declared today by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). The Commission has disqualified more than 19,000 candidates out of 5,85,829 candidates who took the exam, which is 3.4% of the total number of candidates. Among the disqualified candidates are 10 such candidates who have been eliminated from participating in the recruitment due to uploading exam booklet in social media.

Among other reasons for which candidates have been disqualified are using unfair means, taking question booklet with them without submitting to the centre head or the invigilator, filling wrong roll number, etc.

36 candidates took the OMR sheet, which was the answer sheet of the exam, with them after the completion of the exam. The OMR sheets are supposed to be submitted to the exam supervisor before leaving the exam hall. These candidates have also been disqualified.

1,054 candidates have been declared disqualified as their answer sheet didn't have their signature, which is compulsory in offline exams.

The pass mark in the exam was 30%.

The BPSSC has released the result of the exam held for SI, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) posts today. The exam was held on December 22, 2019 and the recruitment was notified on August 21, 2019.

