Bihar Police (BPSSC) Exam Result Announced

BPSSC SI Result Declared: Know How To Check

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the SI result along with results for Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) posts. The results are available on the official website of the Commission at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC Result

The said exam is the preliminary test for selection to the posts. It was held on December 22, 2019 and a total of 585829 candidates had appeared.

The exam was held in two shifts and a total of 278436 have been declared qualified. The pass mark for the exam was 30%.

The BPSSC has also released the details of the vacancy in each post. 35% of the vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

Sub Inspector of Police: 2064 posts

Police Sergeant: 215 posts

Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment): 125 posts

Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen): 42 posts

Among the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam, 566 are for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen) post.

The exam was notified on August 21, 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News