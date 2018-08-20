BPSC Releases Admit Card for Recruitment Exam For Lecturer Post At Government Training Colleges

BPSC has released admit cards for 6,840 candidates who would be appearing for the recruitment exam between 25th-27th August, 2018 for the post of Lecturer (Various Subjects) in Govt. Training Colleges.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released admit cards for 6,840 candidates who would be appearing for the recruitment exam between 25th-27th August, 2018 for the post of Lecturer (Various Subjects) in Govt. Training Colleges. Candidates would need their roll number or registration n umber in order to download their call letters. 

The detailed examination programme is also available on the official website. All the exams are being held in the afternoon session from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm. 

On the day of the exam, candidates are also required to bring a photo identity proof or voter id card or driving license or pan card in original and one photocopy along with their respective admit cards. 

Earlier, the commission had released the list of candidates who were found to be eligible for appearing in the exam after receiving applications. The commission had also released the list of candidates who were found ineligible along with the reason for the same. 

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well before the exam day and check the details mentioned thereof. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the commission immediately. 

