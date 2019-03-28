2604 More Qualify After BPSC Revises Judicial Services Prelims Result

BPSC has released revised result for 30th Judicial Services prelims exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the revised result for 30th Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. After the revision of the prelims result, an additional 2604 candidates have qualified for appearing in the Main examination. Earlier, 1100 candidates had qualified for the Main examination. Now, with the revised result, the total number of candidates eligible for Main examination is 3704.

The commission had to revise the result after order from Supreme Court. A total of 17610 candidates had appeared for the preliminary examination which was conducted on November 27 and 28, 2018.

BPSC Judicial Services Prelim Revised Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official BPSC website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link given on the home page.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: The pdf has the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the Judicial Services Main examination. Check for your roll number in the pdf.

BPSC 30th Judicial Services Revised Result Direct Link

After the revised result, the number of qualified candidates in each category has also changed. Now, 1874 general, 580 SC, 31 ST, 747 in OBC, and 440 in BC category have qualified to appear in the Main examination.

BPSC had earlier scheduled the Judicial Services Main examination in February but postponed it later. Now, that the revised result for the Prelims exam has been released, BPSC may announce the fresh dates for judicial services main examination.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.