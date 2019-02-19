BPSC Postpones 30th Judicial Services Main Examination Due To Start Tomorrow

BPSC postpones 30th Judicial Services Main exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in a notice released yesterday informed that the Bihar Judicial Services Main examination has been postponed until next order. The Commission has not given any reason for postponing the exam only that the exams are postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The revised date for the exam will be notified later on BPSC's official website.

The BPSC Judicial Services Main Exam was due to start tomorrow, i.e. on February 20, 2019 and was to be conducted till February 28, 2019.

Candidates who have qualified in the Judicial Services Preliminary exam only are eligible to sit for the Main examination.

BPSC had released the result for the Judicial Services Preliminary Examination on January 7, 2019. After the screening in the Preliminary examination, 1100 candidates were declared as qualified for the Main examination.

In the Main examination, candidates have to appear for five compulsory papers which are General Knowledge including Current Affairs, General Science, General Hindi, General English, and Law of Evidence and Procedure.

Other than the compulsory papers, candidates also have to appear in three optional papers out of five. The five papers available as optional papers are Constitutional and Administrative Law of India, Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law, Law of Transfer of Property and Principles of Equity and Law of Trusts and Specific Relief, Law of Contracts & Torts, and Commercial Law.

