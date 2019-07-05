Bihar 65th Civil Service Notice Released; Online Registration From July 10

Bihar Civil Service 2019: online application to begin from July 10

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notice for 65th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The commission has announced 434 vacancies in various departments. The online registration for BPSC Prelims exam will begin from July 10, 2019. The registration process will close on July 24. The last date to pay application fee is July 30, 2019. After paying the application fee, the last date to complete and submit the application form is August 6, 2019.

The application fee is Rs. 150 for SC/ST category candidates from Bihar, for women candidates from Bihar, and for PwD candidates. The application fee for rest of the candidates is Rs. 600.

Applicant must hold a graduation degree from a recognized University in India in order to be eligible for recruitment. The age limit is different for different posts and candidates should see the detailed notification for age limit criteria.

The Combined Preliminary Exam will be conducted only for one paper - General Studies. All the questions will be objective in nature with multiple-choice answers. The Preliminary exam will be of 150 marks to be completed in two hours duration.

The Preliminary exam question paper will cover topics such as General Science, National and International Current Affairs, History of India and special features of History of Bihar, Geography, Geographical divisions of Bihar and its important rivers, Administration and Economy of India, Change in economic system of Bihar after Independence, National freedom struggle and Bihar's contribution, and General Mental Ability.

