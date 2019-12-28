Bihar Public Service Commission Cancels Assistant (Main) Exam

Out of the 51 posts that would be filled in this recruitment, 17 are reserved for women candidates.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the Assistant (main) exam held on June 15. The Commission, in a notification released on December 27, has said it will conduct the exam afresh for the candidates who took the exam. The exam was notified in October 2018 and the Commission had proposed to fill 51 Assistant posts, for which graduates were eligible to apply. The preliminary exam was held on March 17 and the result was announced on May 2. A total of 35,997 candidates had appeared for the prelims and 695 of them were shortlisted for the main exam.

After cancelling the exam the Commission has said it will conduct on February 1. The exam would be held in two shifts. The exam would have two papers: general Hindi and general knowledge.

After the completion of the main exam in June, the Commission had released the answer keys within 5 days. Candidates were allowed, more than a week, to raise objections against the official answer key.

Out of the 51 posts, 17 are reserved for women candidates. The selection to the post would be through preliminary exam and main exam.

Currently the Commission is conducting exams for Assistant Engineer recruitment.

Result of the 65th Civil Services preliminary exam has not been announced yet. More than 4 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

