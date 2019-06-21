Bihar Public Service Commission Releases Answer Key For Assistant Main Exam

BPSC Assistant main exam answer key released @ bpsc.bih.gov.in

BPSC Answer Key: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant (Main) Competitive Examination held on June 15, 2019. The answer key has been released for both General Hindi, and General Knowledge papers. Candidates who appeared for the BPSc Assistant Main exam can download the answer key and in case of any objection submit their objection in the prescribed format to the Commission office.

BPSC Assistant Main Exam Answer Key: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official BPSC website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the answer key link for the concerned paper.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: Go through the downloaded answer key.

In case of any objection on the provisional answer key, candidates can submit their objection with a valid proof to support their suggested answer.

The last date for objection application to reach commission office is July 1, 2019. The objection form should be sent via Speed Post to the following address:

Secretary-cum-Exam Controller

Bihar Public Service Commission

Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

Patna - 800001

Candidates must mention the name of the examination (objection application) on the envelope in which they would be sending their objections on the provisional answer key. The objection must reach the commission by 5 pm on the last date of submission.

After carefully going through all the objections received, the commission will prepare the final answer key for Assistant (Main) exam.

