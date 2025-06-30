"I Definitely Want To Fight The Bihar Election": Chirag Paswan Exclusive

Lok Janshakti Party boss Chirag Paswan - whose plan to fight the Bihar election later this year has set 'allies' Janta Dal United on edge - insisted Monday he does want to contest but threw in a disclaimer for good measure. "I definitely want to fight the Bihar election (and) have identified seats for the party... but whether I will or not, it will be decided by the party," he told NDTV.

"When I say the final decision will be by the party... I mean, the party (i.e., the LJP) has to decide if it will benefit us... but I definitely want to go back to Bihar," Mr Paswan said, underlining his 'I will contest for Bihar and its people... realise the dreams of my father...' declaration this month.

The LJP leader is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition that runs the federal government. His party has five Lok Sabha MPs and he is the Union Food Processing Minister.

However, ahead of the election - likely in November - he raised eyebrows by saying he would contest in his home state, a statement not well received by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU.

In Bihar the BJP and LJP are allied with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United. The BJP is the senior partner, but has not yet commented on Mr Paswan's 'I will contest' declaration.

It has, however, publicly backed Nitish Kumar as the leader of the state alliance.

The JDU's disquiet dates back to 2020 when, allegedly egged on by the BJP, Mr Paswan's party contested against the JDU. This, Nitish Kumar party seniors still maintain, ate into their votes and allowed the BJP to become as the dominant partner in the state-level alliance.

Asked if the BJP had any input - particularly over the looming face-off with Nitish Kumar - on his election plans, Mr Paswan said he saw no reason for his ties with the saffron party to be hit.

"I may be in an alliance with the BJP... but they have no say in if I will fight this election. And I don't think contesting the Bihar poll will disturb the equation within the alliance," he told NDTV.

"If we fight together (i.e., the BJP, JDU, and LJP combined) then we can get a good result."

Earlier JDU sources told NDTV Chirag Pawan's decision to contest is a 'pressure tactic' for more seats when the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance names candidates.

On that point Mr Paswan said the 'quality' of each seat offered mattered to him. "In the Lok Sabha election I fought only five seats I was sure we would win... so quality of seats matters."

That, however, does not mean the LJP will be satisfied with fewer seats, Mr Paswan said.