"Not Only From Bihar But For Bihar": Chirag Paswan Announces Assembly Poll Plans

"Yuva Bihari" Chirag Paswan, who got a Union cabinet berth after the last Lok Sabha election, announced at a public rally today that he would contest the coming assembly election in Bihar.

"I will contest the assembly polls in Bihar. I will contest not just from Bihar but for Bihar and its people. I am the son of Ram Vilas Paswan. I will realise the dreams of my father and work for 'Bihar first, Bihari first' to change Bihar," the Lok Janshakti Party leader said.

"It is for the people of Bihar to decide from which seat in the state I should contest the assembly elections. Whenever I take a political decision, I take it for the sake of the state and its people," he added.

The 42-year-old, who was said to have been used by the BJP in the last state election to relegate Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party to the second position, also touched an emotional chord, saying now that he has lost his father, the people of Bihar are his only family.

"My alliance is only with the people of Bihar, I will contest on all 243 seats to make the NDA stronger. I will live and die for Bihar and for the people of the state... for the pride of the state," he said.

Mr Paswan, however, said his plans to contest the elections from an unreserved constituency should not be construed as his chief ministerial ambitions.

"Let me make one thing very clear. My contest will only ensure a better strike rate for my party, which would help the NDA," he said.

