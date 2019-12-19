BPSC Releases Answer Key For Assistant Engineer Main Exam

BPSC has released the answer key for Assistant Engineer Main exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the main examination conducted for Assistant Engineer recruitment. The answer keys have been released for all the papers and are available on the Commission's official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination are also allowed to submit objections on the answer key.

Candidates submitting an objection on the answer key are also required to submit adequate proof to support their objection, that is the candidates will need to provide name of book, publication, page number etc. for the correct answer as per their claim.

The objection on the BPSC Assistant Engineer Main exam answer key should reach the Commission office by 5:00 pm on December 27, 2019. Candidates should not forget to mention name of the exam (objection application) on the envelope and send it via speed post to the following address:

Secretary-cum-Exam Controller

Bihar Public Service Commission

Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

Patna - 800001

Candidates can download the objection form from the official BPSC website. After resolution of all the valid objections received, the Commission will prepare a final answer key.

BPSC conducted the Assistant Engineer Main exam from August 5 to August 9, 2019. The Commission had announced 10 vacancies for Mechanical Engineers and 18 vacancies for Civil Engineers with the Minor Water Resources Department.

Candidates can access the answer key for the main exam through the links provided below:

General Hindi- Answer Key

General English- Answer Key

General Studies- Answer Key

General Engineering Science- Answer Key

Mechanical Engineering (Paper-V)- Answer Key

Mechanical Engineering (Paper-VI)- Answer Key

Civil Engineering (Paper-V)- Answer Key

Civil Engineering (Paper-VI)- Answer Key

