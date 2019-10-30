BPSC Releases Answer Key For 65th Civil Services Prelims Exam

BPSC has released 65th Civil Services prelim exam answer key

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for the 65th Civil Services prelim exam. The examination for the General Studies paper was conducted on October 15, 2019. The Commission has now released the answer key for all the question paper series. The answer key is provisional in nature and candidates are allowed to submit objections on the answer key. The last date for the commission to receive objection on the answer key is November 11, 2019.

The answer key for the Bihar Civil Services prelims exam can be downloaded from the Commission's official website.

Candidates submitting an objection on the answer key are also required to submit adequate proof to support their objection, that is the candidates will need to provide name of book, publication, page number etc. for the correct answer as per their claim.

The objection on the BPSC prelim exam answer key should reach the Commission office by 5:00 pm on November 11, 2019. Candidates should not forget to mention name of the exam (objection application) on the envelope and send it via speed post to the following address:

Secretary-cum-Exam Controller

Bihar Public Service Commission

Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

Patna - 800001

Meanwhile, the Commission recently released the final result for the 63rd Civil Service exam. In preparation of the final result the cut off for OBC category was set higher than that of General category candidates. The Commission released a clarification stating that candidates are allotted posts on the basis of post-preference submitted by them. Based on post-preference and number of available vacancies, last rank in BC category to be allotted a seat was 182 (595 marks) and for General category was 227 (588 marks) and hence the difference in the cut off marks.

