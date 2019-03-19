BPSC Assistant Engineer Civil Main Exam 2017 Admit Card Today

BPSC Assistant Engineer Civil Main Exam 2017 admit card will be released today

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer Main Written Examination 2017 for Civil engineers today. The admit card will be available on the Commission's official website. The Assistant Engineer Main examination will be conducted from March 27 to March 31, 2019. The main examination will be conducted only for candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam conducted for Assistant Engineers.

The result for BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam was released on September 15, 2018.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Civil Main Exam 2017 Admit Card: How To Download?

Step One: Go to any of the following websites: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in or www.onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

The Assistant Engineer Civil Main Exam will be conducted in two sittings. Assistant Engineer, Civil Mains (Written) Competitive Examination will be conducted for 6 papers out of which 4 will be compulsory and 2 will be optional. Out of the 4 compulsory papers, 3 papers (General English, General Hindi, and General Studies) will be completely objective. One compulsory paper for Civil Engineering will be 50% objective and 50% subjective. The two optional papers will also be 50% objective and 50% subjective.

Through this recruitment, BPSC will fill 1284 Assistant Engineer (Civil) vacancies.

