Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS) Announces Jobs For Engineers

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited applications from Engineers having valid GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) score of 2018/ 2019/ 2020 for recruitment to the post of Scientist B. Candidates with "Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology or equivalent with not less than 60% marks in aggregate (50% for SC/ST candidates)," are eligible for the post said BIS in the job notification. A total of 150 vacancies are available for recruitment.

The maximum age limit of applicants is 30 years as on March 31, which is also the last date for submission of application. Candidates should read the job notification for details on the age relaxation criteria.

BIS would shortlist candidates on the basis of their GATE score. The shortlisted candidates will be called for interview which will be held at New Delhi. "Number of candidates to be called for interview will not be higher than 4 times the number of vacancies in the concerned discipline & category. The candidates will be allowed to take part in the Personal Interview process only after successful completion of the Document Verification process," the job notification released by BIS reads.

The final merit list will be decided by giving 85% weightage to GATE score and 15% weightage to interview.

"These posts are in the Pay Level 10 as per the Seventh Central Pay Commission plus allowances as applicable. The gross emoluments at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 87,000/- at Delhi at present," reads the job notice.

