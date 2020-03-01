BIS Announces Scientist B Vacancies; Application Begins Tomorrow

BIS will begin recruitment application for Scientist B vacancies tomorrow

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released indicative advertisement for recruitment of Scientist B. There are total 150 vacancies available in 11 different disciplines.

An applicant must have a Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology or any equivalent degree with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate. The minimum qualifying marks required for SC and ST candidates is 50 per cent.

Applicants must also have a GATE score which should be valid on March 31, 2020.

The candidate must be between 21-30 years of age as on closing date of application. Candidates in reserved categories will be allowed relaxation on the upper age limit.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online from March 2 to March 31, 2020. The application link will be available on BIS website.

The application fee is Rs. 100. Candidates in SC, ST, Ex-Serviceman, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, and Women candidates are exempted from application fee.

Candidates will be shortlisted for Personal Interview based on GATE 2018, GATE 2019, or GATE 2020 score. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Personal Interview at New Delhi. The candidates will be allowed to take part in the Personal Interview process only after successful completion of the Document Verification process.

Candidates will be selected discipline-wise on the basis of merit by giving 85% weightage to GATE score and 15% weightage to marks obtained in the interview.

